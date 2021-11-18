iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 384.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 893,575 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.