iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.