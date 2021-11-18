iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 128.6% in October

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 14th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

EWZS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,546. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

