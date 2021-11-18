iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

