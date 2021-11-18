iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the second quarter worth $2,261,000.

Shares of EPU stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

