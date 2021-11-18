iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.57. 18,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,833. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

