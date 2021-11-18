iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.49. 34,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,003. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

