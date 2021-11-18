iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.