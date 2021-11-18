iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

