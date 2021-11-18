iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 180,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $108.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

