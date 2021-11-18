iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after buying an additional 518,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after buying an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

