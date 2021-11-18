iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

