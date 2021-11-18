iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.19

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.19 and last traded at $115.10, with a volume of 17878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

