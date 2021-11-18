Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the October 14th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,336.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

