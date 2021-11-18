Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the October 14th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,336.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
