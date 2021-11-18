Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of ITRN opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

