Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of -100.70.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.