IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of ALL opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

