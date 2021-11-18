IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 579 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $98,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.99 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

