IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

