Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Insider Acquires $1,268,575.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,374,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

