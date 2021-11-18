Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.