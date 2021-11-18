Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 547 ($7.15).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

