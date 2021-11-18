Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.50. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

