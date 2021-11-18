James Calvin Dalton Sells 3,778 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

