Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

