Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
NYSE SLQT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
