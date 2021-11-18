Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.