Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after buying an additional 777,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 103.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 738,699 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

