Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $30.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

