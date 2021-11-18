Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.