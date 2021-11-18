Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.97, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $68,597,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vonage by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

