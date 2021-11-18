Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Down 8%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) shares dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

About Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

