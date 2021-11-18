JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $15,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,277. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

