JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $219.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

