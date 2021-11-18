John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $518.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.35 million and the lowest is $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,769 shares of company stock worth $919,365. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 307,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $172.55.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

