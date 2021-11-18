John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.93.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,923 shares of company stock worth $5,389,789.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.