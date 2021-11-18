John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.
WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.93.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
