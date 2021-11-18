Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

