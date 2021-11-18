Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CSW Industrials stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
