Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 1,900,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of JNCE opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

