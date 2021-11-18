JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. JOYY updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YY stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $56.99. 28,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,922. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

