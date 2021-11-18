JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 41,746 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 417,460.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

XELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

XELA stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $279.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.