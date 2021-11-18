JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 67.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Escalade by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

