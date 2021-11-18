JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 83.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $354,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USX stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

