JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

