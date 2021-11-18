JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSEZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SSEZF stock remained flat at $$22.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171. SSE has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

