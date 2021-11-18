JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,694,255 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barclays by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 386,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 378,557 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

