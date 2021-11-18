Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
JMIA opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $69.89.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
