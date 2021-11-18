Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 360.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114,837 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.