Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $227.25 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.29 and a 1 year high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

