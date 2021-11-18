Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 345.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.