Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

KRRGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,835. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.