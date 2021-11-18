Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
KRRGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,835. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.
About Karora Resources
