KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

