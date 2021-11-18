KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

BEKE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,120. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -1.33. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 170.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KE by 37.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

